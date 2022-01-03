The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

UW-Superior

Abbotsford: Riley Schreiner.

Alma: Penny Danzinger.

Almena: Lainey Zurn.

Augusta: Michael Livingston.

Barron: Jordan Nevin.

Black River Falls: Katelyn Dobson.

Bloomer: Ryan Marcyjanik, Abigale Pieper.

Boyceville: Rachel Becker.

Cadott: Lydia Heilman.

Durand: Kennedy Robelia.

Eau Claire: Sherry Gaiser, Camryn Mead, Elizabeth Theisen, Michelle Vorpahl.

Eleva: Alexander Sulzer.

Elk Mound: Tessah Tyman.

Fall Creek: Jayden Fitch.

Glenwood City: Jeanna Lucia.

Holcombe: Kaylie Walters.

Ladysmith: Karsyn Doughty, Jeannette Kottke, Mitchell Selvig.

Melrose: Alexi McRoberts.

Menomonie: Mackenzie Bird, Jace Gilbertson, Sarah Schrom, Leslie Williams.

Mondovi: Kaitlyn Johnson.

New Richmond: Kaylee Bebeau, Carissa Holdt.

Osseo: Joshua Porter, Scott Schultz.

Plum City: Kimberly Ingli.

Rice Lake: Elisha Kupper, Kristin Lulich, Erik Nelson, Kaitlyn Theilig.

Ridgeland: Rhiannon Giguere.

River Falls: Carter Heimer.

Somerset: Emalea Briggs.

Spring Valley: Zachary Abt, Kalley Rustad.

Stanley: Hannah Hause.

Turtle Lake: Tricia Smith, Micah Sykes.

Woodville: Trinity Merritt.

