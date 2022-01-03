Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
UW-Superior
Abbotsford: Riley Schreiner.
Alma: Penny Danzinger.
Almena: Lainey Zurn.
Augusta: Michael Livingston.
Barron: Jordan Nevin.
Black River Falls: Katelyn Dobson.
Bloomer: Ryan Marcyjanik, Abigale Pieper.
Boyceville: Rachel Becker.
Cadott: Lydia Heilman.
Durand: Kennedy Robelia.
Eau Claire: Sherry Gaiser, Camryn Mead, Elizabeth Theisen, Michelle Vorpahl.
Eleva: Alexander Sulzer.
Elk Mound: Tessah Tyman.
Fall Creek: Jayden Fitch.
Glenwood City: Jeanna Lucia.
Holcombe: Kaylie Walters.
Ladysmith: Karsyn Doughty, Jeannette Kottke, Mitchell Selvig.
Melrose: Alexi McRoberts.
Menomonie: Mackenzie Bird, Jace Gilbertson, Sarah Schrom, Leslie Williams.
Mondovi: Kaitlyn Johnson.
New Richmond: Kaylee Bebeau, Carissa Holdt.
Osseo: Joshua Porter, Scott Schultz.
Plum City: Kimberly Ingli.
Rice Lake: Elisha Kupper, Kristin Lulich, Erik Nelson, Kaitlyn Theilig.
Ridgeland: Rhiannon Giguere.
River Falls: Carter Heimer.
Somerset: Emalea Briggs.
Spring Valley: Zachary Abt, Kalley Rustad.
Stanley: Hannah Hause.
Turtle Lake: Tricia Smith, Micah Sykes.
Woodville: Trinity Merritt.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.