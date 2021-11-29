The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

Lawrence University, Appleton

New Richmond: Kailey Halama.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa

Bloomer: Britta Prince.

Chippewa Falls: Kelsey Arneson.

Colby: Jordyn Halopka.

Eau Claire: Benjamin Soborowicz.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com