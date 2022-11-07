The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Biola University, La Mirada, Calif.
Hudson: Anthony Bruskiewicz.
University of Minnesota-Duluth
Altoona: Sophia Druckrey, Madelyn Hoepner.
Baldwin: Madelyn Jacobs, Andrew Klopp, Louis Olson.
Barron: Carter LaLiberty, Andrew Smith, Rylee Stauner.
Beldenville: Maximilian Ekvern-Jamme.
Black River Falls: Madeline Diehn, Elizabeth Pardoe.
Bloomer: Skylar Zwiefelhofer.
Bruce: Kyle Schueller.
Cameron: Cole Clark, Kamyree Heggedahl, Alexandria Kringle.
Chetek: John Flor, Jackson Massie.
Chippewa Falls: Lisa Landwehr, Brennon Staves.
Cumberland: DaShaun Ames, Mykayla Anderson, Tiarra Anderson, Ethan Sandman.
Durand: Braden Huppert.
Eau Claire: Madalyn Carlson, Zoe Fischer, Madison Larson, Dane Lew, Cal Lewis, Matthew McCann, Nicole Seelow, Alyssa Stellar, Alexis Walters.
Elk Mound: Hannah Simpson, Qwynn Tyman.
Ellsworth: Maxwell Gezel, Ginger Leonard, Anna Schulte.
Fall Creek: Connor Camlek, Amanda Hohlfelder, Elizabeth Ross.
Hammond: Mikayla Falteisek.
Houlton: Cole Erickson.
Hudson: Mya Callanan, Isabella Edling, Greta Knutson, Paige Meyer, Elizabeth Ward, Lauren Weiss, Shealene Wolgast.
Ladysmith: Olivia Bunton.
Menomonie: Rachel Dietrich, Madelyn Klimek.
Mondovi: Hailey Bauer, Amy Kinne, Grant Thielbar.
New Richmond: Tessa Jacobson, Dakotah Johnson, Gabrielle Langer, Jada Nygaard, Kerrigan Storie, Ali Vonwald.
Osseo: Aura West.
Pepin: Morgan Moline.
Prescott: Jaida Biscoe, Macie Biscoe, Megan Gilles, Luke Hillman, Dylan Olson, Carson Schroeder.
Rice Lake: Kiara Anderson, Bryce Brettingen, Allison Drost, Brooke Olson, Cole Parkman, Megan VanGuilder.
River Falls: Carlee Bladl, William Erickson, Sara Hildreth, Michael Kealy, Grace Kittleson, Noah Lavold, William O’Neill, Maddie Seyffer, Azure Wolf.
Somerset: Madeline Belisle, Jack Peterson, Jessie Swanson.
Strum: Jacob Salonek.
Tony: Tru Dupee.
Weyerhaeuser: Kennedy Antczak, Jonathan Soelle.
Woodville: Emma Schommer.
