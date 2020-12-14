The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill.

Colfax: Desirae Welk.

St. Norbert College, De Pere

Altoona: Abigael Nauretz.

Arcadia: Reegan Haines.

Boyd: Braxton Thompson.

Chippewa Falls: William Butak, Alexandra Thomas.

Eau Claire: Sydney Bates, Jenna Haselwander, Matthew Hellman.

Elk Mound: Kayla Ruppelt.

Glenwood City: Nyah Anderson, Emma Scholler.

Neillsville: Olivia Hanson.

Rice Lake: Katelyn Holmstrom, Kyra Vinz.

Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Mo.

Mondovi: Nicholas Pelke.

