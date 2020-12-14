The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill.
Colfax: Desirae Welk.
St. Norbert College, De Pere
Altoona: Abigael Nauretz.
Arcadia: Reegan Haines.
Boyd: Braxton Thompson.
Chippewa Falls: William Butak, Alexandra Thomas.
Eau Claire: Sydney Bates, Jenna Haselwander, Matthew Hellman.
Elk Mound: Kayla Ruppelt.
Glenwood City: Nyah Anderson, Emma Scholler.
Neillsville: Olivia Hanson.
Rice Lake: Katelyn Holmstrom, Kyra Vinz.
Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Mo.
Mondovi: Nicholas Pelke.