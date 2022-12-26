The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Chippewa Falls: Leo Burmeister, Grace Bebeau.
Eau Claire: Olivia Gray, Lu Shi Peng Xiong.
Ellsworth: Maxwell Siewert.
Galesville: Lance Jumbeck.
Rice Lake: Andrew Crisler, Laurel Wagner.
Ridgeland: Lorenzo Giannini.
Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Mo.
Mondovi: Nathan Pelke, Nicholas Pelke.
University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Eau Claire: David Ecker.
New Richmond: Maggie Veenendall.
River Falls: Autumn Gray.
Trine University, Angola, Ind.
Chippewa Falls: Abigail Martin.
St. Norbert College, De Pere
Altoona: Abigael Nauertz.
Bloomer: Madelynne Fechter.
Chippewa Falls: William Butak, Alexandra Thomas, Georgelle Benson, Brady Butak, Elizabeth Eckes.
Colby: Brooklyn Filtzkowski.
Colfax: Quinn Russell.
Cumberland: Wayne Ankarlo
Eau Claire: Benjamin Boda, Keagan Brown, David Haselwander, Jenna Haselwander, Nathan Makuck, Dylan Manteufel.
Glenwood City: Nyah Anderson.
Greenwood: Emma Schlough.
Loyal: Kayla Bremmer.
New Richmond: Jaida Benish.
Prairie Farm: Scotlyn Roemhild.
Rice Lake: Paige Diercks, Katelyn Holmstrom, Zachary Holmstrom.
Somerset: Erin Huerta.
Trempealeau: Samuel Barnett, Lindsey Lettner.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
