Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Northland College, Ashland
Alma: Alivia Heller.
Bloomer: Larissa Fossum.
Conrath: Lillian Knoll.
Cumberland: Gavin Fountaine.
Somerset: Kristen Vensland.
Wilson: Simone Webinger.
Berry College, Rome, Ga.
Altoona: Emily Kaszubowski.
University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Eau Claire: David Ecker.
River Falls: Autumn Gray.
McPherson College, McPherson, Kan.
Comstock: Devin Roff.
Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Mo.
Arcadia: Reece Fernholz.
Mondovi: Nicholas Pelke.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Chippewa Falls: Leo Burmeister.
Colfax: Tanner Nierenhausen.
Durand: William Berger.
Eau Claire: Cody Steinmetz, Calder Bica Harrison, Lu Shi Peng Xiong, Tyler Brantner, Olivia Gray.
Ellsworth: Maxwell Siewert.
Greenwood: Jonah Hinker.
New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.
Rice Lake: Laurel Wagner, Andrew Crisler.
St. Norbert College, De Pere
Altoona: Abigael Nauertz.
Arcadia: Reegan Haines.
Chippewa Falls: Brady Butak, William Butak, Kayleigh Carotenuto, Elizabeth Eckes, Alexandra Thomas.
Colby: Brooklyn Filtzkowski, Morgan Sobeck.
Cumberland: Wayne Ankarlo.
Eau Claire: Benjamin Boda, Keagan Brown, Jenna Haselwander, Abby Schermitzler, Bennett Seelen.
Elk Mound: Kayla Ruppelt.
Glenwood City: Nyah Anderson.
Loyal: Kayla Bremmer.
Neillsville: Olivia Hanson.
New Richmond: Jaida Benish.
Owen: Kayla Clark.
Rice Lake: Paige Diercks, Katelyn Holmstrom, Zachary Holmstrom.
Trempealeau: Samuel Barnett.
University of Maryland Global Campus
Hudson: Nathan Wilson.
River Falls: Kyle Fenzel.
Woodville: Kelly Klund.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.