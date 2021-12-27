The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

Northland College, Ashland

Alma: Alivia Heller.

Bloomer: Larissa Fossum.

Conrath: Lillian Knoll.

Cumberland: Gavin Fountaine.

Somerset: Kristen Vensland.

Wilson: Simone Webinger.

Berry College, Rome, Ga.

Altoona: Emily Kaszubowski.

University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Eau Claire: David Ecker.

River Falls: Autumn Gray.

McPherson College, McPherson, Kan.

Comstock: Devin Roff.

Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Mo.

Arcadia: Reece Fernholz.

Mondovi: Nicholas Pelke.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Chippewa Falls: Leo Burmeister.

Colfax: Tanner Nierenhausen.

Durand: William Berger.

Eau Claire: Cody Steinmetz, Calder Bica Harrison, Lu Shi Peng Xiong, Tyler Brantner, Olivia Gray.

Ellsworth: Maxwell Siewert.

Greenwood: Jonah Hinker.

New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.

Rice Lake: Laurel Wagner, Andrew Crisler.

St. Norbert College, De Pere

Altoona: Abigael Nauertz.

Arcadia: Reegan Haines.

Chippewa Falls: Brady Butak, William Butak, Kayleigh Carotenuto, Elizabeth Eckes, Alexandra Thomas.

Colby: Brooklyn Filtzkowski, Morgan Sobeck.

Cumberland: Wayne Ankarlo.

Eau Claire: Benjamin Boda, Keagan Brown, Jenna Haselwander, Abby Schermitzler, Bennett Seelen.

Elk Mound: Kayla Ruppelt.

Glenwood City: Nyah Anderson.

Loyal: Kayla Bremmer.

Neillsville: Olivia Hanson.

New Richmond: Jaida Benish.

Owen: Kayla Clark.

Rice Lake: Paige Diercks, Katelyn Holmstrom, Zachary Holmstrom.

Trempealeau: Samuel Barnett.

University of Maryland Global Campus

Hudson: Nathan Wilson.

River Falls: Kyle Fenzel.

Woodville: Kelly Klund.

