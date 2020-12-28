The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Berry College, Rome, Ga.
Altoona: Emily Kaszubowski.
Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa
Chippewa Falls: Grace Roseen and Linzy Solberg.
University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Altoona: Benjamin Sokup.
Eau Claire: David Ecker.
Hudson: Lexi Jonas.
River Falls: Autumn Gray.
University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.
Hudson: Natalee Dixon.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Chippewa Falls: Grace Bebeau, Timothy Buchmann.
Cochrane: Jacob Laduke.
Durand: William Berger.
Eau Claire: Seth Kooiker.
New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.
Northland College, Ashland
Alma: Alivia Heller.
Altoona: Taya Streit.
Bloomer: Larissa Fossum.
Chetek: Ryley Hanson.
Chippewa Falls: Sarah Houle, Jared Myers, Emma Herriges.
Conrath: Lillian Knoll.
Cumberland: Gavin Fountaine.
Eau Claire: Adrian Bethel, Sean Handley.
Somerset: Kristen Vensland.
