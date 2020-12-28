The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

Berry College, Rome, Ga.

Altoona: Emily Kaszubowski.

Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa

Chippewa Falls: Grace Roseen and Linzy Solberg.

University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Altoona: Benjamin Sokup.

Eau Claire: David Ecker.

Hudson: Lexi Jonas.

River Falls: Autumn Gray.

University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.

Hudson: Natalee Dixon.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Chippewa Falls: Grace Bebeau, Timothy Buchmann.

Cochrane: Jacob Laduke.

Durand: William Berger.

Eau Claire: Seth Kooiker.

New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.

Northland College, Ashland

Alma: Alivia Heller.

Altoona: Taya Streit.

Bloomer: Larissa Fossum.

Chetek: Ryley Hanson.

Chippewa Falls: Sarah Houle, Jared Myers, Emma Herriges.

Conrath: Lillian Knoll.

Cumberland: Gavin Fountaine.

Eau Claire: Adrian Bethel, Sean Handley.

Somerset: Kristen Vensland.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com

