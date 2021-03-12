The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Mount Mary University, Milwaukee
Elk Mound: Nicole Mueller.
Jim Falls: Stephanie Rogge.
Prescott: Elysia Boles.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Mount Mary University, Milwaukee
Elk Mound: Nicole Mueller.
Jim Falls: Stephanie Rogge.
Prescott: Elysia Boles.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com