The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
UW-Stout
Chippewa Falls: Cory Hoglund, Austin Sykora.
Eau Claire: Ils Van Dyke.
Ellsworth: Cole Juen.
Houlton: Izaak Newhouse.
Menomonie: Matt Janicki.
Prairie Farm: Rory Nagler.
Rice Lake: Sam Nelson.
Whitehall: Brandon Dick.
Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.
Eau Claire: Emma Revoir.
Fall Creek: Faith Robb.
Houlton: Leonardo Fay.
Hudson: Mariah Boumeester, Meg Kretschmer, Katelyn Mehr, Stella Scharber, Anna Thielke.
Menomonie: Elijah Anderson.
New Richmond: Ruth Domingo, Lauren Gruber, Isabel Johnson, Avery Knutson, Jacob Parent, Gabe Siler, Morgan Siler.
Prescott: Calihan Sterud.
River Falls: Christopher Chapin, Matthew Chapin.
Somerset: Juliana Schimmel.
Woodville: Bailey Albrightson.
Ripon College, Ripon
Altoona: Ty Rondestvedt.
Barron: Mei Li Freeland.
Galesville: Jacob Jumbeck.
Neillsville: Bella Opelt.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Chippewa Falls: Leo Burmeister.
Colfax: Tanner Nierenhausen.
Eau Claire: Lu Shi Peng Xiong, Tyler Brantner, Olivia Gray, Joel Frank.
Ellsworth: Maxwell Siewert.
Galesville: Lance Jumbeck.
Hudson: Dayne Gehrman, Ethan Schutz.
Rice Lake: Andrew Crisler, Laurel Wagner.
Ridgeland: Lorenzo Giannini.
