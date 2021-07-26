The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee
Black River Falls: Jacob Markhardt.
Ellsworth: April Pabst.
Fall Creek: Jessica Kuula.
Menomonie: Faith Tietz.
Neillsville: Brady Coulthard.
Aurora University, Aurora, Ill.
Eau Claire: Makayla Neinas.
UW-Oshkosh
Baldwin: Hannah Stitt.
Black River Falls: Ashley Rush.
Bloomer: Vanessa Jenneman.
Bruce: Evyn Engelhardt, Rian Engelhardt.
Chippewa Falls: Jasmine Davis, Eric Eilers, Paige Marshall, Amanda Wright.
Cochrane: Emily Olson.
Colby: Laurel Krueger.
Cumberland: Kobe Berghammer, Steven Hanson.
Durand: Morgan Anibas.
Eau Claire: Leah Hujik, Shuayin Lor, Matelyn Peplinski, Erica Perez-Montez, Xandra Young.
Ettrick: Chloe Amoth.
Galesville: Delaney Applin, Samuel Mattison.
Glenwood City: Shania Warren.
Greenwood: Abigail Kirchner.
Hager City: Daniel Giese.
Hawkins: Leeann Hershey, Corey Hill.
Hillsdale: Kristin Doriott.
Holcombe: Maegan Kostka.
Hudson: Mercedes Gray, Sonja Zupancic.
Ladysmith: Kylee Millin, Cassandra Sutten.
Loyal: Alexis Dietsche, Sierra Koski, Olivia Mahoney, Karsyn Rueth.
Neillsville: Skylar Barth, Ellie Moseid.
Rice Lake: Tricia Cich, Nicholas Crisler, McKenna Maki, Jenna Robach, Karely Rodriguez Jimenez, Timothy Torgerson.
River Falls: Taylor Uetz.
Roberts: Wanda Burnley.
Stanley: Taylor Meeker, Taylor Nelson, Brianna Turner.
Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.
Cumberland: JulieAnne Johnson.
Hudson: Lydia Sittlow.
Prescott: Marie Gannon.
River Falls: Sophie Kolars.
McKendree University, Lebanon, Ill.
River Falls: Lauren Stolzman.
Baylor University, Waco, Texas
Baldwin: Rylee Jorges.
Eau Claire: Madison Etzel, Chloe Lindsay.
Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa.
Eau Claire: Katherine Naples.
University of Tampa, Tampa, Fla.
River Falls: Aiden Howie.
Augustana University, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Cochrane: Gracianna Rothering.
Hudson: Elizabeth Lee.
Ladysmith: Gedion Alemayehu, Dariga Shektybayeva.
Rice Lake: Peyton Buckley.
South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D.
Boyceville: Kylie Krueger.
Eau Claire: Thomas Luepke.
Elk Mound: Aric Jensen.
Hudson: Christian Fuller, Jenna Hallen, Katherine Milbrandt.
New Richmond: Rebecca Thon.
River Falls: Nathan Lawrence.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minn.
Barron: Mitchell Klatt.
Black River Falls: Madysen McCormick, Seth Peterson.
Chippewa Falls: Nathan Hoglund.
Cochrane: Isabelle Ostrem.
Colby: Ashley Streveler.
Eau Claire: Katie Ball, Jada Biermeier.
Eleva: Samuel Hanson.
Ellsworth: Isaac Galle.
Fall Creek: Tanner Linduski.
Fountain City: Wade Katula.
Independence: Joseph Pyka.
Prescott: Mackenzie Carey.
River Falls: Theodore Sweet.
Trempealeau: Brett Lettner.
Woodville: Nicole Weninger.
Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa
Cameron: Mitchell Goettl.
Chippewa Falls: Raina Simonsen.
Eau Claire: Bailie Bautch-Breitung, Molly Green.
Fountain City: Courtney Becker.
Hudson: Annika Cook, Jake Midby, Matt Olson.
New Richmond: Cole Eastep, Drew Momchilovich, Teresa Tenner.
Rice Lake: Aimsley Kadlec.
Trempealeau: Sam Jansen.
Saginaw Valley State University, University Center, Mich.
Chippewa Falls: Brooke Oleson.
Eau Claire: Jessica Massey.
Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio
Galesville: Alexis Wagner.
UW-Stout
Eau Claire: Sean Lokken, Eleanor McKinley, Tyler Shantz.
Menomonie: Emma Levendowski.
New Richmond: Brittany Watier.
Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.
Chippewa Falls: Katie Gienapp.
Eau Claire: Marlee Anderson.
Menomonie: Kate Westphal.
New Richmond: Heidi Melo.