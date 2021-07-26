The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee

Black River Falls: Jacob Markhardt.

Ellsworth: April Pabst.

Fall Creek: Jessica Kuula.

Menomonie: Faith Tietz.

Neillsville: Brady Coulthard.

Aurora University, Aurora, Ill.

Eau Claire: Makayla Neinas.

UW-Oshkosh

Baldwin: Hannah Stitt.

Black River Falls: Ashley Rush.

Bloomer: Vanessa Jenneman.

Bruce: Evyn Engelhardt, Rian Engelhardt.

Chippewa Falls: Jasmine Davis, Eric Eilers, Paige Marshall, Amanda Wright.

Cochrane: Emily Olson.

Colby: Laurel Krueger.

Cumberland: Kobe Berghammer, Steven Hanson.

Durand: Morgan Anibas.

Eau Claire: Leah Hujik, Shuayin Lor, Matelyn Peplinski, Erica Perez-Montez, Xandra Young.

Ettrick: Chloe Amoth.

Galesville: Delaney Applin, Samuel Mattison.

Glenwood City: Shania Warren.

Greenwood: Abigail Kirchner.

Hager City: Daniel Giese.

Hawkins: Leeann Hershey, Corey Hill.

Hillsdale: Kristin Doriott.

Holcombe: Maegan Kostka.

Hudson: Mercedes Gray, Sonja Zupancic.

Ladysmith: Kylee Millin, Cassandra Sutten.

Loyal: Alexis Dietsche, Sierra Koski, Olivia Mahoney, Karsyn Rueth.

Neillsville: Skylar Barth, Ellie Moseid.

Rice Lake: Tricia Cich, Nicholas Crisler, McKenna Maki, Jenna Robach, Karely Rodriguez Jimenez, Timothy Torgerson.

River Falls: Taylor Uetz.

Roberts: Wanda Burnley.

Stanley: Taylor Meeker, Taylor Nelson, Brianna Turner.

Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.

Cumberland: JulieAnne Johnson.

Hudson: Lydia Sittlow.

Prescott: Marie Gannon.

River Falls: Sophie Kolars.

McKendree University, Lebanon, Ill.

River Falls: Lauren Stolzman.

Baylor University, Waco, Texas

Baldwin: Rylee Jorges.

Eau Claire: Madison Etzel, Chloe Lindsay.

Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa.

Eau Claire: Katherine Naples.

University of Tampa, Tampa, Fla.

River Falls: Aiden Howie.

Augustana University, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Cochrane: Gracianna Rothering.

Hudson: Elizabeth Lee.

Ladysmith: Gedion Alemayehu, Dariga Shektybayeva.

Rice Lake: Peyton Buckley.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D.

Boyceville: Kylie Krueger.

Eau Claire: Thomas Luepke.

Elk Mound: Aric Jensen.

Hudson: Christian Fuller, Jenna Hallen, Katherine Milbrandt.

New Richmond: Rebecca Thon.

River Falls: Nathan Lawrence.

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minn.

Barron: Mitchell Klatt.

Black River Falls: Madysen McCormick, Seth Peterson.

Chippewa Falls: Nathan Hoglund.

Cochrane: Isabelle Ostrem.

Colby: Ashley Streveler.

Eau Claire: Katie Ball, Jada Biermeier.

Eleva: Samuel Hanson.

Ellsworth: Isaac Galle.

Fall Creek: Tanner Linduski.

Fountain City: Wade Katula.

Independence: Joseph Pyka.

Prescott: Mackenzie Carey.

River Falls: Theodore Sweet.

Trempealeau: Brett Lettner.

Woodville: Nicole Weninger.

Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa

Cameron: Mitchell Goettl.

Chippewa Falls: Raina Simonsen.

Eau Claire: Bailie Bautch-Breitung, Molly Green.

Fountain City: Courtney Becker.

Hudson: Annika Cook, Jake Midby, Matt Olson.

New Richmond: Cole Eastep, Drew Momchilovich, Teresa Tenner.

Rice Lake: Aimsley Kadlec.

Trempealeau: Sam Jansen.

Saginaw Valley State University, University Center, Mich.

Chippewa Falls: Brooke Oleson.

Eau Claire: Jessica Massey.

Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio

Galesville: Alexis Wagner.

UW-Stout

Eau Claire: Sean Lokken, Eleanor McKinley, Tyler Shantz.

Menomonie: Emma Levendowski.

New Richmond: Brittany Watier.

Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.

Chippewa Falls: Katie Gienapp.

Eau Claire: Marlee Anderson.

Menomonie: Kate Westphal.

New Richmond: Heidi Melo.

