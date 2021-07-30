Sorry, an error occurred.
Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
Prescott: Ethan Fox.
UW-Milwaukee
Baldwin: Mercedes Wallace.
Black River Falls: Sydney Sampson-Webb.
Eau Claire: Kyra Arendt, Abby Jochimsen, Allison Klauck, David Mell, Noelle Pawelski.
Eleva: Samantha Nelson.
Fall Creek: Marcus Cline.
Fountain City: Jordan Kaczorowski.
Hudson: Zachary Dunn, Wesley Hines, Tylor Huber, Hunter Johnson.
Menomonie: Parker Carlson, Finn O’Connell.
New Richmond: Lauren Smith.
Rice Lake: Lianne Konijnenburg, Elisa Peterson.
River Falls: Braden Mork, Aaron Wright.
Somerset: Alex Nelson.
St. Cloud Technical & Community College, St. Cloud, Minn.
Cadott: Andrew Hinzmann.
Hudson: Alekai Midthune.
College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minn.
Eau Claire: Elise Bearrood, Kathleen Seyer.
UW-Platteville
Arcadia: Korey Diaz, Hope Siewert, Logan Pronschinske.
Baldwin: Dane Adams, Mitchell Knegendorf.
Barron: Ryan Erickson.
Chippewa Falls: Taylor Hedrington, Ryan Mohr, Elizabeth Wright, Shawn Larson.
Cornell: Anna Hillebrand.
Durand: Paige Traun.
Eau Claire: Kyle Everson, Caleb Moore, Eric Schreiter.
Eleva: Ryan Mai.
Fairchild: Timothy Kunshier.
Fall Creek: Violet Eigner.
Greenwood: Decker Lindner.
Hammond: Katheryn Holter, Kevin Moore.
Hudson: Gabriel Marvin, Kelley Nelson.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
