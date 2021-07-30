Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

Prescott: Ethan Fox.

UW-Milwaukee

Baldwin: Mercedes Wallace.

Black River Falls: Sydney Sampson-Webb.

Eau Claire: Kyra Arendt, Abby Jochimsen, Allison Klauck, David Mell, Noelle Pawelski.

Eleva: Samantha Nelson.

Fall Creek: Marcus Cline.

Fountain City: Jordan Kaczorowski.

Hudson: Zachary Dunn, Wesley Hines, Tylor Huber, Hunter Johnson.

Menomonie: Parker Carlson, Finn O’Connell.

New Richmond: Lauren Smith.

Rice Lake: Lianne Konijnenburg, Elisa Peterson.

River Falls: Braden Mork, Aaron Wright.

Somerset: Alex Nelson.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College, St. Cloud, Minn.

Cadott: Andrew Hinzmann.

Hudson: Alekai Midthune.

College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minn.

Eau Claire: Elise Bearrood, Kathleen Seyer.

UW-Platteville

Arcadia: Korey Diaz, Hope Siewert, Logan Pronschinske.

Baldwin: Dane Adams, Mitchell Knegendorf.

Barron: Ryan Erickson.

Chippewa Falls: Taylor Hedrington, Ryan Mohr, Elizabeth Wright, Shawn Larson.

Cornell: Anna Hillebrand.

Durand: Paige Traun.

Eau Claire: Kyle Everson, Caleb Moore, Eric Schreiter.

Eleva: Ryan Mai.

Fairchild: Timothy Kunshier.

Fall Creek: Violet Eigner.

Greenwood: Decker Lindner.

Hammond: Katheryn Holter, Kevin Moore.

Hudson: Gabriel Marvin, Kelley Nelson.

