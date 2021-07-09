The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester, Minn.
Knapp: Tianna Cebulla.
Pepin: Bryttany Wener, Kylie Barningham.
University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Eau Claire: Cora Staber.
University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio
Hudson: Eric Doyle.
Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing and Winona, Minn.
Abbotsford: Patrick Feldbruegge.
Arcadia: Jessica Dorn, Karla Malagon.
Blair: Jared Burns.
Cochrane: Bianca Chesang, Daniel Krause, Thomas Lorenz.
Ettrick: Matthew Olson, Michael Welper, Austin Ziegler.
Fountain City: Kristen Hagle, Colton Overton, Emma Pronschinske, Amanda Schabacker, Emily Wobig.
Galesville: Kari Anderson, Wyatt Lee, Ethan McPherson, Dylan Weaver.
Hager City: Elizabeth Swenson, Emily Swenson.
Hudson: Charlie Skaret, Levi Wehrman.
Melrose: Brandon Wiese.
Nelson: Chelsa Glass.
Roberts: Cole Young.
Trempealeau: Dylan Humfeld, Matthew Stevens.
Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa
Arcadia: Amber Semb.
Chippewa Falls: Kaylee Frenette.
Hixton: Ari Charles, Megan Olson.
Trempealeau: Blake Thiesse.
University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa
Fall Creek: Olivia Costley.
New Richmond: Zachary Norman.
River Falls: Tyler Cernohous.
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
Baldwin: Colton Langer.
Carthage College, Kenosha
Eau Claire: Taylor Lystig.
Fountain City: Katie Wachowiak.
Hudson: Michaela Moore.
New Richmond: Kalley Ladwig.
Riverland Community College, Austin, Minn.
Nelson: Dawson Alme.