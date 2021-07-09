The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester, Minn.

Knapp: Tianna Cebulla.

Pepin: Bryttany Wener, Kylie Barningham.

University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.

Eau Claire: Cora Staber.

University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio

Hudson: Eric Doyle.

Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing and Winona, Minn.

Abbotsford: Patrick Feldbruegge.

Arcadia: Jessica Dorn, Karla Malagon.

Blair: Jared Burns.

Cochrane: Bianca Chesang, Daniel Krause, Thomas Lorenz.

Ettrick: Matthew Olson, Michael Welper, Austin Ziegler.

Fountain City: Kristen Hagle, Colton Overton, Emma Pronschinske, Amanda Schabacker, Emily Wobig.

Galesville: Kari Anderson, Wyatt Lee, Ethan McPherson, Dylan Weaver.

Hager City: Elizabeth Swenson, Emily Swenson.

Hudson: Charlie Skaret, Levi Wehrman.

Melrose: Brandon Wiese.

Nelson: Chelsa Glass.

Roberts: Cole Young.

Trempealeau: Dylan Humfeld, Matthew Stevens.

Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa

Arcadia: Amber Semb.

Chippewa Falls: Kaylee Frenette.

Hixton: Ari Charles, Megan Olson.

Trempealeau: Blake Thiesse.

University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa

Fall Creek: Olivia Costley.

New Richmond: Zachary Norman.

River Falls: Tyler Cernohous.

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.

Baldwin: Colton Langer.

Carthage College, Kenosha

Eau Claire: Taylor Lystig.

Fountain City: Katie Wachowiak.

Hudson: Michaela Moore.

New Richmond: Kalley Ladwig.

Riverland Community College, Austin, Minn.

Nelson: Dawson Alme.

