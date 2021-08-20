The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Osseo: Cole McIlquham.

Plum City: Hannah Milliren.

Prescott: Danielle Bodette, Alexandra Magliano.

Rice Lake: Autumn Fenske, Emma Muminovic.

River Falls: Britta Carlson, Samantha De Leon, Angelina Montgomery, Elsa Putzier, Lilian Shaw, Margaret Wilkening, Ivy Zeiler.

Roberts: Hank Berger, Halle Powers.

Somerset: Cory Bisson, Hunter Luetkens.

Spring Valley: Charles Smith.

Trempealeau: Lindsey Bartels.

Wheeler: Mark Timper.

University of Minnesota-Duluth

Altoona: Sophia Druckrey.

Baldwin: Louis Olson.

Barron: Kenzie Rogers.

Black River Falls: Elizabeth Pardoe.

Cadott: Elizabeth Kyes, Sydney Ward.

Cameron: Cole Clark, Briana Ramos.

Chetek: John Flor, Kalyn Johnson, Jackson Massie.

Chippewa Falls: Isaac Benner, Alexis Hanley, Alex Kulzer, Taylor Moermond, Miranda Montgomery, Brennon Staves.

Cumberland: Kiya Talbot.

Durand: Nathan Siebenaler.

Eau Claire: Kassidy Derfus, Zoe Fischer, Katelyn Holmquist, Rhylee Hub, Henry Klinkhammer, Madison Larson, Dane Lew, Frena Moges, Derek Shimoda, Dustin Smith, Alyssa Stellar, Maxwell Wisner.

Elk Mound: Latasha Hayden, Hannah Simpson, Qwynn Tyman.

Ellsworth: Paige Frion, Ginger Leonard.

Galesville: Madison Brenengen.

Houlton: Cole Erickson, Danielle Gasmen, Brett Wasieleski.

Hudson: Kelli Anderson, Andrew Bjork, Andrew Burns, Philip Garvey, Colleen Halverson, Cole Kaiser, Grace Kazak, Greta Knutson, Paige Meyer, Ezekiel Myers, Jordan Persinger, Lauren Weiss, Shealene Wolgast.

Ladysmith: Aleya Steckel.

Menomonie: Rachel Dietrich, Amanda Kistner, Megan Lauer, Diego Velez.

New Richmond: Maria Giannini, Sydney Haseleu, Dakotah Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Andres Pena, Kerrigan Storie.

Osseo: Aura West.

Prescott: Macie Biscoe, Megan Gilles, Luke Hillman.

Rice Lake: Kiara Anderson, Zachary Buchli, Brenner Cariveau, Allison Drost, Brooke Olson, Gavin Orson, Cole Parkman, Emily Peterson, BRooklyn Scheurer, Nolan Voiles.

River Falls: Andrew Armitage, Christian Bell, Sara Hildreth, Seth Kohel, Noah Lavold, Maddie Seyffer, Gabriel Wurdell.

Somerset: Madeline Belisle, Jack Peterson, Jessie Swanson, Hunter Young.

Tony: Lisa Kern.

Weyerhaeuser: Kennedy Antczak, Jonathan Soelle.

Lee University, Cleveland, Tenn.

Hudson: Allison Fisher, Graham Fisher.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Eau Claire: Kate Taylor.

New Richmond: Sophia Pena.

