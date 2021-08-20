Sorry, an error occurred.
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Osseo: Cole McIlquham.
Plum City: Hannah Milliren.
Prescott: Danielle Bodette, Alexandra Magliano.
Rice Lake: Autumn Fenske, Emma Muminovic.
River Falls: Britta Carlson, Samantha De Leon, Angelina Montgomery, Elsa Putzier, Lilian Shaw, Margaret Wilkening, Ivy Zeiler.
Roberts: Hank Berger, Halle Powers.
Somerset: Cory Bisson, Hunter Luetkens.
Spring Valley: Charles Smith.
Trempealeau: Lindsey Bartels.
Wheeler: Mark Timper.
University of Minnesota-Duluth
Altoona: Sophia Druckrey.
Baldwin: Louis Olson.
Barron: Kenzie Rogers.
Black River Falls: Elizabeth Pardoe.
Cadott: Elizabeth Kyes, Sydney Ward.
Cameron: Cole Clark, Briana Ramos.
Chetek: John Flor, Kalyn Johnson, Jackson Massie.
Chippewa Falls: Isaac Benner, Alexis Hanley, Alex Kulzer, Taylor Moermond, Miranda Montgomery, Brennon Staves.
Cumberland: Kiya Talbot.
Durand: Nathan Siebenaler.
Eau Claire: Kassidy Derfus, Zoe Fischer, Katelyn Holmquist, Rhylee Hub, Henry Klinkhammer, Madison Larson, Dane Lew, Frena Moges, Derek Shimoda, Dustin Smith, Alyssa Stellar, Maxwell Wisner.
Elk Mound: Latasha Hayden, Hannah Simpson, Qwynn Tyman.
Ellsworth: Paige Frion, Ginger Leonard.
Galesville: Madison Brenengen.
Houlton: Cole Erickson, Danielle Gasmen, Brett Wasieleski.
Hudson: Kelli Anderson, Andrew Bjork, Andrew Burns, Philip Garvey, Colleen Halverson, Cole Kaiser, Grace Kazak, Greta Knutson, Paige Meyer, Ezekiel Myers, Jordan Persinger, Lauren Weiss, Shealene Wolgast.
Ladysmith: Aleya Steckel.
Menomonie: Rachel Dietrich, Amanda Kistner, Megan Lauer, Diego Velez.
New Richmond: Maria Giannini, Sydney Haseleu, Dakotah Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Andres Pena, Kerrigan Storie.
Osseo: Aura West.
Prescott: Macie Biscoe, Megan Gilles, Luke Hillman.
Rice Lake: Kiara Anderson, Zachary Buchli, Brenner Cariveau, Allison Drost, Brooke Olson, Gavin Orson, Cole Parkman, Emily Peterson, BRooklyn Scheurer, Nolan Voiles.
River Falls: Andrew Armitage, Christian Bell, Sara Hildreth, Seth Kohel, Noah Lavold, Maddie Seyffer, Gabriel Wurdell.
Somerset: Madeline Belisle, Jack Peterson, Jessie Swanson, Hunter Young.
Tony: Lisa Kern.
Weyerhaeuser: Kennedy Antczak, Jonathan Soelle.
Lee University, Cleveland, Tenn.
Hudson: Allison Fisher, Graham Fisher.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Eau Claire: Kate Taylor.
New Richmond: Sophia Pena.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
