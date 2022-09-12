The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.
Alma Center: Sevanna Simonette.
Almena: Nora Hellmann.
Barron: Adrianna Davis, Everett Dolan.
Boyceville: Andrew French.
Eau Claire: Shahareen Khanom, Travis Nelson, Kyle Lukes, Rachel Agazie, Theresa Valencia, Colin Lekvin, Mariah Loiselle, Amanda Lopez.
Eleva: Troy Frederick.
Elk Mound: Noah Vlcek.
Ellsworth: Brittany Harshman, Sara Swanson.
Hudson: Jacob Anderson, Riley Hammer.
Menomonie: Samantha Miller.
Osseo: Mikayla Pecenka.
River Falls: Hailey Lawless.
Roberts: Rebecca Guffy.
Somerset: Christine Keller, Eric Mayer.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
