The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa
Baldwin: Colton Mikla.
Black River Falls: Amy Korn.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Altoona: Carli Olson.
Eau Claire: Megan Vogelsang.
River Falls: Aaron Robinson.
Western Technical College, La Crosse
Arcadia: Victoria Gutierrez Zuniga, Makayla House, Evelyn Limon, Michele Rugotzke.
Black River Falls: Stacy Brown, Sierra Guza, Elizabeth Johnson, Adelina Martinez, Cora Parker, Jenna Quackenbush, Tabitha Tsoodle.
Blair: Arlecia Gardner, Daniel Zawacki.
Buffalo City: Amber Sanborn.
Chippewa Falls: Brittany Loon.
Cochrane: Lindsey Peterson.
Ettrick: Cody Bork, Lauren Filla.
Fountain City: Miranda Duellman.
Galesville: Hayley Andersen, Jennifer Faron, Ella Gelder, Gracie Grandt, Isaiah Higgins, Jessica Land, Nichol Schwab, Kimberly Wigdal.
Hixton: Thomas Stark.
Independence: Nathan Bremer, Echo Vaughn.
Melrose: Wendy Rodenberg.
Merrillan: Amy Conant.
Osseo: Chelsey Nelson.
Strum: Blake Cegielski.
Taylor: Julian Davis.
Thorp: Ian Lagasse.
Trempealeau: Jessica Christian, Emma Fries, Steven Nichols, Brittney Nolte, Tyler Seiling, Joshua Slattery, Kylie Tapp.
Whitehall: Austin Hass, Halaynna Macharia, Jordyn Moats, Heather Reinart, Brittany Waldera.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
