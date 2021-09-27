The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.

Alma Center: Sevanna Simonette.

Barron: Adrianna Davis.

Black River Falls: Sarah Clements.

Colfax: Adrianna Buxrude.

Chippewa Falls: Lisa Keller, Laurel Normand.

Cumberland: Jessica Kautter.

Eau Claire: Jessica Christie, Lerlene Swan, Cara Kollwitz, James Porter, Travis Nelson, Jacob Schepp, Mariah Loiselle, Ken Celedon, Courtnee Johnston.

Ellsworth: Sara Swanson.

Hawkins: Andrew Richards.

Hudson: Sally Gausman, Jacob Anderson, Sylvia Fisher, Riley Hammer.

Menomonie: Samantha Miller.

New Richmond: Willy Graves.

Roberts: Rebecca Guffy.

River Falls: Eden Phillips, Rachel Belisle, Cheryl Baldwin.

Somerset: Christine Keller.

Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.

Blair: Joseph Capouch.

