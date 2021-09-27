Sorry, an error occurred.
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.
Alma Center: Sevanna Simonette.
Barron: Adrianna Davis.
Black River Falls: Sarah Clements.
Colfax: Adrianna Buxrude.
Chippewa Falls: Lisa Keller, Laurel Normand.
Cumberland: Jessica Kautter.
Eau Claire: Jessica Christie, Lerlene Swan, Cara Kollwitz, James Porter, Travis Nelson, Jacob Schepp, Mariah Loiselle, Ken Celedon, Courtnee Johnston.
Ellsworth: Sara Swanson.
Hawkins: Andrew Richards.
Hudson: Sally Gausman, Jacob Anderson, Sylvia Fisher, Riley Hammer.
Menomonie: Samantha Miller.
New Richmond: Willy Graves.
Roberts: Rebecca Guffy.
River Falls: Eden Phillips, Rachel Belisle, Cheryl Baldwin.
Somerset: Christine Keller.
Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.
Blair: Joseph Capouch.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
