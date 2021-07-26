Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
HUDSON — Authorities are investigating the death of a female inmate at the St. Croix County Jail.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
At about 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Lakeview Ambulance was dispatched to the jail for an unresponsive inmate later identified as Danyiel C. Mager, 46, of New Richmond.
Deputies found Mager lying in her bunk; she was not breathing. Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.
Mager had been arrested for several outstanding warrants and was booked into the jail during the early morning hours of Saturday.
The deceased was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an examination. There was no evidence of internal or external traumatic injuries, the news release says.
The cause and manner of death are pending the toxicology results. This incident is being investigated by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierce County medical examiner.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.