Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Coon Fork Lake County Park on Highway CF in rural Augusta at 7:40 a.m. Friday on a report of an obvious death.
A death investigation was initiated.
As a result of the preliminary investigation, deputies determined the public was not in any danger, and the incident was medical in nature.
An autopsy will be performed to confirm the deputies’ findings.
The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of the family.
