NEW RICHMOND — A St. Croix County motorist has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred Aug. 1 after he was pursued by officers, continued on and failed to stop for a stop sign.
Logan A. Zappa, 20, of Deer Park died Saturday from injuries he received in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of highways T and H in the St. Croix County town of Stanton, according to a news release from the St. Croix county Sheriff's Office.
According to the the Sheriff's Office:
In the crash, the New Richmond Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle at 3:16 a.m. because the plates did not match the vehicle. The vehicle fled from officers. Police discontinued the pursuit by stopping and turning back to New Richmond at 3:21 a.m. on Highway T near 200th Avenue.
The vehicle continued north on Highway T for about 2.5 miles before running a stop sign, entering the intersection and being struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway H that was operated by Javin L. Thurber, 20, of Amery. The traffic on Highway H does not have a stop sign and has the right of way.
Zappa was extricated from his vehicle and transported by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. Thurber was treated at the scene and released. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
This was the fourth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.