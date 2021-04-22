RICE LAKE -- Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24, for shows in the 2021 season at the Red Barn Theatre, 2247 22nd St., Rice Lake.
The following productions will be presented:
• "Ripcord," comedy, June 16 through 26.
The story involves two elderly women forced to share living quarters. The play is loaded with wacky surprises.
• "The World Goes Around," musical, July 7 through 17.
The show offers a revue of music of multi-Tony Award winning team Kander and Ebb. It's filled with humor, romance, drama and melody.
• "Boys in Autumn," drama, July 28-Aug. 7.
Tom Sawyer returns to Hannibal, Mo., desperate to locate his childhood pal Huck Finn. Slowly, with humor and wisdom, they attempt to recapture the spirit of more carefree times.
• "The Fantasticks," musical, Aug. 18 through 28.
The funny and romantic musical features a boy, a girl, and their fathers, who try to keep them apart.
Gift certificates already purchased for the 2020 or 2021 season will be honored for the 2021 season. No further season tickets will be purchased. Single ticket admission will be $17.
For reservations call 715-234-8301 or go to redbarntheatre-ricelake,com.