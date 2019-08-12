Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Wisconsin Emergency Management began conducting preliminary damage assessments Monday in 18 Wisconsin counties and two sections of tribal land that were hit last month by severe storms and tornadoes.
Officials plan to view damage to public infrastructure in the counties, which include Barron, Clark, Polk and Rusk in west-central Wisconsin, throughout this week.
This is the first step in potentially requesting a federal disaster declaration for the public assistance program to help communities be reimbursed for some of the cost associated with the storms, such as debris removal, road repairs and emergency protective measures, according to a news release from Wisconsin Emergency Management. The teams will not be assessing private homes or businesses.