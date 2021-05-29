EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire fire crews were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. Friday to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in response to a report of an airplane in distress.
While nine emergency vehicles were responding, the communication center reported the plane was a small aircraft with four- to six-person capacity that was having difficulty with the landing gear, according to a news release from the Eau Claire Fire Department.
Once fire crews were on site, they learned the plane was circling the airport to consume fuel, but then the plane was able to land safely without incident. Neither of the two occupants were injured in the landing, the department said.
Eau Claire firefighters then assisted with securing the plane.