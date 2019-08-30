Students at the 13 Eau Claire school district elementary schools will be able to attend a Welcome Back Day on Tuesday, Sept. 3, where families can accompany students to find their classrooms, meet their teachers and bring in school supplies.
The effort is part of the district's "soft landing" effort for students in all grades, according to a Friday press release.
The first full day for all elementary students is Wednesday, Sept. 4.
DeLong, Northstar and South middle schools hosted back-to-school nights the week of Aug. 26 to find classrooms, fill their lockers with supplies and meet teachers, the district said. Tuesday, Sept. 3 is the first full day of school for middle school students.
At Memorial and North high schools, freshmen students on Tuesday will work with upperclassmen leaders to learn about their school and strategies for success, and also meet teachers and staff, the district said. Sophomores, juniors and seniors at Memorial and North will start classes Wednesday.
“These ‘welcome back’ events allow students to get accustomed to their school buildings, meet their teachers and prepare for the first day of school. It is always exciting for us to begin a new school year," said Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire superintendent of schools.
Families can contact Student Transit at 715-839-5116 or by email at info@student-transit.com with questions about busing, the district said.
All schools will serve breakfast and lunch on the first day that all students are in attendance.