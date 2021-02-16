EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service recently announced plans to hold its third annual Toward One Wisconsin conference this fall in Eau Claire.
The conference is scheduled Oct. 12-13 at The Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire. Its theme will be "Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges.
The goal of Toward One Wisconsin is to offer those in businesses, health care, government service, education and other sectors the chance to discuss and learn about how best to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The 2020 conference was virtual, but organizers are planning to meet in person for the Eau Claire event.
Organizers indicated that the conference seeks to support the creation of a statewide network of individual leaders, nonprofits and employers determined to empower and employ the full talent of all who live in Wisconsin.
The conference is seeking proposals that feature collaborative and innovative approaches, best practices, research and success stories related to inclusion and equity.
More information is available at inclusivity-wi.org.