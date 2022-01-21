Sorry, an error occurred.
Chippewa County
Amanda M. Martinek, no age listed, Stanley, William L. Hargrove, no age listed, Oshkosh.
Melissa Anthony, 48, Chippewa Falls, Johnathan P. Anthony, 48, Radisson.
Debra K. Nandory, 67, William G. Nandory, 70, both of Chippewa Falls.
Todd A. Weich, no age listed, Chippewa Falls, Jessica A. Weich, 45, Curtiss.
Jan L. Martell, 50, Brady J. Martell, 46, both of Chippewa Falls.
Bobby Joe R. Woodford, 40, Alisha D. Woodford, 36, both of Cadott.
Autum J. Henson, 42, Boyd, Christopher M. Henson, 43, Whitewood, S.D.
Dunn County
Roger L. Knutson, 62, Colfax, Angela M. Knutson, 46, Chetek.
John M. Winn, 46, Blaine, Minn., Rachele L. Winn, 47, Menomonie.
Robert P. Wolfe Jr., 38, Bethany A. Wolfe, 34, both of Menomonie.
Ashley L. Webb, 34, Jeremy J. Webb, 34, both of Boyceville.
Jacob R. Zindler, 36, Boyceville, Allison F. Zindler, 30, Wilson.
Kenneth D. Thibado Jr., 47, Jennifer L. Prochnow, 48, both of Menomonie.
Heather N. Richardson, 31, Menomonie, Jesse J. Story, 30, Boyceville.
Eau Claire
Charles A. White, 32, Eau Claire, Gabrielle A. White, 30, La Crosse.
Michael R. Gooderum, 47, Dana C. Gooderum, 34, both of Eau Claire.
Carol J. Walsh, 58, Altoona Neal T. Walsh, 58, Eleva.
Samantha R. Sawle, 30, Dieter G. Frank, 35, both of Eau Claire.
Jennifer M. Mitch, 38, Andrew J. Mitch, 42, both of Altoona.
Rosalie S. Vincent, 41, John L. Vincent, 41, both of Eau Claire.
Tina L. Bloom, 40, Altoona, Patrick M. Bloom, 43, Mondovi.
Annette M. Parks, 50, Eau Claire, Ray Parks Jr., 54, Charlotte, N.C.
Olivia R. Lytle, 20, Daniel T. Lytle, 20, both of Hudson.
D. Hunter Braatz, 43, Lisa Koestler Braatz, 44, both of Eau Claire.
James R. Sorenson, 57, Heather D. Sorenson, 47, both of Eau Claire.
Michelle J. Swosinski, 28, Augusta, Casey D. Swosinski, 30, Grantsburg.
Renee P. Mattice, 54, Dallas, Mark R. Mattice, 67, Eau Claire.
Patrick H. Villalpando III, 29, Eau Claire, Amanda R. Villalpando, 29, Madison.
Eric J. Rasmussen, 51, Heidi R. Rasmussen, 46, both of Eau Claire.
Chad D. Mahutga, 45, Duluth, Minn., Ima J. Mahutga, 43, Eau Claire.
