Chippewa County
Brooke M. Kenealy, 22, Payton J. Freagon, 23, both of Cadott.
Jill Proud, 61, Rex A. Lamb, 67, both of Chippewa Falls.
Rachel L. Van De Voort, 53, Cornell, Tate W. Van De Voort, 53, Ladysmith.
Dunn County
Amber E. Zander, 43, Menomonie, Galen B. Zander, 42, Boyceville.
Cassandra L. Stuart, 37, Menomonie, Ray C. Stuart, 45, Boyceville.
Kelly S. Jensen, 53, Jonestown, Texas, Travis L. Jensen, 51, Menomonie.
Gary L. Adolphson, 59, Menomonie, Linda M. Adolphson, 58, Champlin, Minn.
Nicole A. Groff, 46, Menomonie, Chad W. Groff, 44, Eau Claire.
Eau Claire County
Geraldine M. Caruso, 55, Derek S. Caruso, 41, both of Eau Claire.
Andrew P. Wise, 40, Katie R. Wise, 40, both of Eau Claire.
Kyle J. Chester, 30, Eau Claire, Desiree E. Chester, 30, Bozeman, Mont.
Lesedy M. Glaudell, 31, Derick J. Glaudell, 34, both of Eau Claire.
Krissa K. Hoffman, 38, Black River Falls, Shawn T. Hoffman, 34, Fairchild.
Ashley M. Smith, 36, Matthew G.O. Smith, 37, both of Eau Claire.
Jean M. Deutsch, 58, Fall Creek, Theodore J. Deutsch, 53, Eau Claire.
Jenny L. Jordahl, 39, Chippewa Falls, Darren S. Jordahl, 53, Eau Claire.
Brian W. Dunkelberger, 62, Jan M. Dunkelberger, 63, both of Eau Claire.
Kelly X. Hang, 44, Peter C. Hang, 52, both of Eau Claire.
Christine K. Gerl, 48, Eau Claire, Kent G. Gerl, 43, Chetek.
Dana J. Roach, 48, Jennifer I. Roach, 42, both of Eau Claire.
Robert T. Shaw, 77, Eau Claire, Kris L. Shaw, 47, Lanse, Mich.
Asher J. Kohler, 28, Eleva, Erika R. Kohler, 28, Eau Claire.
Krista R. Gauthier, 36, Chippewa Falls, Ricky R. Gauthier Jr., 35, Menomonie.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.