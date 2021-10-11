Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Chippewa County
Briana L. Jennings, 28, Rice Lake, Marcus S. Beatty, 27, Chippewa Falls.
Karley J. Stevens, 31, Terrance J. Stevens, 35, both of Chippewa Falls.
Jes J. Jensen, no age listed, Chippewa Falls, Brian P. Jensen, no age listed, Baileys Harbor.
Denise R. Gabert, 60, Cornell, John A. Gabert, 62, Boyd.
Nicole R. Ebert, 36, Craig J. Ebert, 38, both of Cadott.
Michael R. Moe, 62, Chippewa Falls, Brenda L. Moe, 59, Eau Claire.
Mark R. Lee, 57, Eau Claire, Jacqueline L. Lee, 58, Marshall.
Jason R. LaGesse, 41, Bloomer, Brenna M. LaGesse, 37, Rice Lake.
Tracie K. Duckworth, 59, Kenneth S. Duckworth, 47, both of New Auburn.
Tommy J. Klatt, 44, Eau Claire, Melissa A. Klatt, 42, Chippewa Falls.
Michelle L. Dietz, 49, Elk Mound, Benjamin W. Welch, 43, Chippewa Falls.
Bridget L. Goebel, 47, Eric J. Goebel, 43, both of Bloomer.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.