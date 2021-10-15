Sorry, an error occurred.
Chippewa County
Lesley A. Schuman, 40, Kevin M. Schuman, 40, both of Chippewa Falls.
Nicholas J. Hutchinson, 37, Miranda M. Hutchinson, 41, both of Chippewa Falls.
Nicole L. Dempsey, 45, Boyd, David Dempsey, 42, Chippewa Falls.
Michelle R. Tell Peck, 38, Nathan R. Peck, 38, both of Chippewa Falls.
Bryn R. Engel, 49, Jennifer Engel, 47, both of Chippewa Falls.
Brianna K. Roth, 31, Lucas M. Roth, 28, both of Chippewa Falls.
Travis C. Culver, 48, Bloomer, Shari R. Culver, 60, Kimball, Minn.
Brandon L. Behlke, 30, Chippewa Falls, Britny K. Behlke, 31, Menomonie.
Dunn County
Joanne E. Hestekin, 71, Durand, Michael T. Hestekin, 71, Menomonie.
Jesse J. Jenson, 48, Elk Mound, Christina M. Carns-Jenson, 45, Menomonie.
Sara D. Pitzer, 33, Menomonie, Lucas R. Pitzer, 37, Sneads, Fla.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
