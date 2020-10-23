Eau Claire County
Russel L. Peil, 63, Eau Claire, Mary J. Peil, 48, Menomonie.
Nicole M. LeCount, 45, no address listed, Jeffrey D. LeCount, 51, Elk Mound.
Anna M. Paupore, 39, Alexander J. Paupore, 42, both of Eau Claire.
Christine L. Leland, 51, Eau Claire, Jon P. Leland, 47, Mondovi.
Casey R. Austin, 29, Wausau, Brandon S. Austin, 33, Eau Claire.
Wesley R. Escondo, 38, Eau Claire, Jessica A. Escondo, 40, Altoona.
Shannon M. Zell, 41, Gary R. Zell, 39, both of Eau Claire.
Cathleen J. Geissler, 65, Altoona, James K. Geissler, 64, Chippewa Falls.
Yuhua Yang, 45, Berlin, Youbin Chen, 55, Eau Claire.
Kasey J. Carlson, 43, James J. Carlson, 41, both of Eau Claire.
Timothy W. Fransway II, 37, Karissa K. Fransway, 30, both of Eau Claire.
Jamie M. Lindner, 62, Gregory G. Lindner, 61, both of Eau Claire.
Megan Martin, 29, Eau Claire, Alex Martin, 35, Laurium, Mich.
Mandy K. Gehler, 43, Scott A. Gehler, 42, both of Fall Creek.
Chippewa County
Kelsey M. Hetchler, 33, Ladysmith, Tucker R. Hetchler, 34, Holcombe.
Samantha J. Lawrence, 25, Chippewa Falls, Jimmie L. Lawrence-Dorsey III, 32, Cadott.
Richard L. Payne, 50, Addis, La., Tonya A. Payne, 60, Chippewa Falls.
Charlene M. Ash, 36, Cadott, Brandon S. Ash, 41, Chippewa Falls.
Dunn County
Marcia R. Borton, 62, Steven J. Borton, 57, both of Menomonie.
Benjamin S. Quinn, 31, Menomonie, Samantha J. Quinn, 29, Boyceville.
Arden C. Kindred, 29, Kristofer R. Hendrickson, 30, both of Menomonie.
Lasey R. Rands, 39, Menomonie, Jacob L. Rands, 42, Boyceville.
Scott Carstens, 48, Menomonie, Angela M. Carstens, 46, Chippewa Falls.
Leana S. Stewart, 41, Boyceville, John B. Travis, 54, Menomonie.
Garret T. Trevorrow, 26, Cobb, Ana D. Sky, 37, Minneapolis.