Dunn County
Kevin Biesterveld, 56, Mondovi, Cheryl Biesterveld, 62, Eau Claire.
Sarah M. Jaeger, 34, New Richmond, Corey L. Jaeger, 44, Menomonie.
Charles L. Pollock, 35, Menomonie, Kelly D. Pollock, 40, Colfax.
Kellen A. Cassellius, 59, Menomonie, Nancy R. Cassellius, 65, Rochester, Minn.
Jasmyne A. Blais, 29, Augusta, Robert A. Blais, 32, Menomonie.
Teresa L. Ayres, 69, Colfax, Jeffrey A. Ayres, 65, Menomonie.
Cheryle L. Johnson, 54, Colfax, Kevin J. Johnson, 47, Antigo.
Eau Claire County
Gail M. Stern, 72, Eau Claire, James A. Stern, 69, Black River Falls.
Samantha K. Olson, 26, Crystal, Minn., Joseph J. Wright, 32, Boyceville.
Adam W. Chaulklin, 31, Evelyn R. Chaulklin, 28, both of Eau Claire.
Kara M. Burgos, 50, La Crosse, Kellen J. Burgos, 63, Eau Claire.
Theresa J. Flanary, 50, Thomas J. Flanary, 54, both of Altoona.
Curtis L. Bales, 59, Megan E. Bales, 48, both of Eau Claire.
Crystal R. Kralewski, 23, Eau Claire, Garrett W. Kralewski, 23, Chippewa Falls.
Karen A. Storlie, 56, Sacramento, Calif., James A. Storlie, 57, Minneapolis.
Jessica L. Beck, 36, Altoona, Jeffrey T. Beck, 44, Elk Mound.
Kelli K. Weiss, 42, Brock L. Weiss, 50, both of Eau Claire.
Noah A. Klingensmith, 35, Eau Claire, Lauren M. Pape, 36, Lodi.
Sarah D. Berman, 49, Jeffrey A. Berman, 52, both of Eau Claire.
Terri L. Hoover, 59, Eau Claire, Christopher J. Hoover, 66, Tarpon Springs, Fla.
Andrew R. Gorniak, 36, Milwaukee, Sara K. Gorniak-Sonsalla, 33, Altoona.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
