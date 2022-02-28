Chippewa County
Duane A. Sinette, 74, Holcombe, Dorthy L. Sinette, 77, Burlington.
Michael C. Dewberry, 61, Eau Claire, Donna K. Dewberry, 61, Chippewa Falls.
Karen L. Lyons, 64, Eau Claire, Donald J. Lyons, 69, St. Charles, Ill.
Michele L. Kressin, 52, Matthew R. Kressin, 55, both of Chippewa Falls.
Megan M. McChesney, 46, Chippewa Falls, Jess E. McChesney, 48, Cadott.
Patricia A. Englert, 61, Cadott, Gary J. Englert, 63, Chippewa Falls.
Gregory Guthman, 35, Holcombe, Samantha M. Guthman, 26, Ladysmith.
Valerie M. Kruger, 39, Jarrod O. Kruger, 43, both of Boyd.
Kathryn E. Schwartz, 34, Chippewa Falls, Brady J. Schwartz, 45, Bloomer.
Jeffrey D. Beyersdorf, 46, Eau Claire, Michelle R. Beyersdorf, 46, Chippewa Falls.
Chad L. Toews, 41, Bloomer, Jacqueline M. Toews, 42, Eau Claire.
Dunn County
Joseph A. Wayne, 43, Sarah A. Wayne, 41, both of Menomonie.
Eugene J. Caron, 57, Elk Mound, Janna L. Caron, 53, Red Wing, Minn.
Andrew J. Joyner, 33, Menomonie, Jessica K. Joyner, 31, Altoona.
Eau Claire County
Loriann M. Kellems, 50, Eau Claire, Robert E. Kellems, 52, Mesa, Ariz.
Holly A. Stoflet, 42, Michael D. Stoflet, 44, both of Augusta.
Courtney S. Jones Holm, 29, Eau Claire, Laura R. Jones Holm, 27, Madison.
Tara E. Moen, 42, Eau Claire, Thomas R. Moen Jr., 45, Strum.
Lucas J. Budden, 40, Eau Claire, Heidi R. Budden, 34, Fostoria, Ohio.
Rachel P. Nayes, 27, Tanner J. Nayes, 28, both of Eau Claire.
Tyge E. Bogstad, 25, Eau Claire, Abigail Argo, 24, Altoona.
Bessie J. Pucik, 26, Rushford, Minn., Nery Domingo-Sales, 36, Eau Claire.
Rosella M. Johnson, 33, Eau Claire, Michael L. Johnson, 28, Spring Lake, N.C.
John C. Oberle, 65, Cynthia A. Gebert, 63, both of Eau Claire.
Deisy Villagomez Ramirez, 22, Eau Claire, Jose J. Becerril Quintero, 24, Gainesville, Ga.
Timothy Bridgemen, 50, Lisa Bridgemen, 49, both of Eau Claire.
Andre L. Henson, 46, Eau Claire, Queen L. Holmes-Henson, 47, Ridge Spring, S.C.
April Callihan, 41, Augusta, Scott Callihan Jr., 39, Osseo.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
