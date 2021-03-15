Chippewa County
Ann L. Hanson, 57, Bloomer, Stephen M. Overby, 57, Weyerhaeuser.
Bob V. Swoboda, 43, Jennifer M. Swoboda, 42, both of Chippewa Falls.
Vanessa L. Kramer, 46, Menomonie, Robert J. Kramer, 52, Chippewa Falls.
Kerensa M. Kramer, 52, Rodney A. Kramer, 51, both of Chippewa Falls.
Dunn County
Amos Peter, 39, Biobelemaye A.C. Daobu, 35, both of Menomonie.
Carol E. Lange-Gassert, 67, Jerome W. Gassert, 72, both of Menomonie.
Breanna R. Brunner, 29, Colfax, Aaron J. Brunner, 26, Durand.
Eau Claire County
Anthony S. Phillips, 49, Altoona, Andrea P. Powell Phillips, 51, Eau Claire.
Leatha M. Buttke, 38, Shane G. Poirier, 36, both of Augusta.
Kayla J. Price, 34, Richard P. Price, 37, both of Augusta.