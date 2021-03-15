Chippewa County

Ann L. Hanson, 57, Bloomer, Stephen M. Overby, 57, Weyerhaeuser.

Bob V. Swoboda, 43, Jennifer M. Swoboda, 42, both of Chippewa Falls.

Vanessa L. Kramer, 46, Menomonie, Robert J. Kramer, 52, Chippewa Falls.

Kerensa M. Kramer, 52, Rodney A. Kramer, 51, both of Chippewa Falls.

Dunn County

Amos Peter, 39, Biobelemaye A.C. Daobu, 35, both of Menomonie.

Carol E. Lange-Gassert, 67, Jerome W. Gassert, 72, both of Menomonie.

Breanna R. Brunner, 29, Colfax, Aaron J. Brunner, 26, Durand.

Eau Claire County

Anthony S. Phillips, 49, Altoona, Andrea P. Powell Phillips, 51, Eau Claire.

Leatha M. Buttke, 38, Shane G. Poirier, 36, both of Augusta.

Kayla J. Price, 34, Richard P. Price, 37, both of Augusta.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com