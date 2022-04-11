Chippewa County

Erin L. Wilson, 40, James R. Wilson, 40, both of Chippewa Falls.

Lisa L. Moyenda, 58, Chippewa Falls, Yohance K. Moyenda, 62, St. Paul, Minn.

Rhonda L. Decker, 53, Scott W. Decker, 53, both of Bloomer.

Shaun A. Ciokiewicz, 35, Black River Falls, Corrine E. Ciokiewicz, 31, Cadott.

Dunn County

Amy J. Pinder, 38, Elk Mound, Shawn W. Pinder Sr., 48, Menomonie.

Monica L. Ruppelt, 42, Elk Mound, Robert D. Ruppelt, 40, Menomonie.

Chelsalyn N. Smith, 36, Bridt R. Smith, 40, both of Menomonie.

Mary H. Halverson, 30, Menomonie, David L. Halverson, 31, Rice Lake.

Rebecca L. Chamberlin, 24, Menomonie, Tyler J. Field, 24, Chippewa Falls.

Eau Claire County

Jessica R. Jaslowski, 28, Eau Claire, Joshua L. Jaslowski, 43, Withee.

Jason A. Smith, 33, Eau Claire, Zena N. Brown, 31, Dothan, Ala.

Chela K. Cea, 45, Eau Claire, Albert R. Cea, 43, Armed Forces Europe.

Michelle M. Hairston, 40, Anthony D. Hairston, 35, both of Eau Claire.

Timothy P. Miller, 31, Chippewa Falls, Rachel R. Miller, 26, Augusta.

Michael B. Umhoefer, 37, Eau Claire, Sarah H. Umhoefer, 34, Sparta.

Annmarie C. King, 50, Gary M. King, 51, both of Eau Claire.

Casey M. Rozowski, 41, Kara J. Rozowski, 41, both of Eau Claire.

Darrell J. Kademan, 78, Eau Claire, Julie A. Kademan, 69, Lakeland, Fla.

