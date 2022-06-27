Eau Claire County

Nicole L. Martens, 34, Nathaniel P. Martens, 34, both of Eau Claire.

Sandra A. Hewitt, 47, Augusta, Joseph E. Hewitt, 52, Berlin.

Siobhan M. Beeksma, 48, Tad R. Beeksma, 48, both of Eau Claire.

Aryan Zarandazchi-Rahman, 34, Eau Claire, Netra P. Sharma, no age listed, Milwaukee.

Jessica K. Koehn, 45, Sean T. Koehn, 53, both of Eau Claire.

Aaron W. Ranallo, 36, no address listed, Katrina L. Ranallo, 35, no address listed.

Beth A. Yule, 35, Fall Creek, Jordan J. Yule, 35, Chippewa Falls.

Huada Vang, 50, Altoona, Vang Yang, 52, Eau Claire.

Lisa A. Bennett, 52, Shawn P. Bennett, 55, both of Eau Claire.

Ryan D. Tabor, 30, Altoona, Jacqueline Rizo-Lisle Tabor, 30, Eau Claire.

Trang Nguyen, 46, Eau Claire, Doan Hoang, 46, Rice Lake.

Aric G. Wedeman, 28, Stanley, Alexis M. Wedeman, 23, Rochester, Minn.

Brittney R. Hakes, 25, Dustin R. Cynor, 27, both of Eau Claire.

Kyra L. Dilley, 35, Rusty L. Dilley, 42, both of Eau Claire.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com