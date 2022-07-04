Chippewa County

Amy J. Marez, 45, Chippewa Falls, Jonathon J. Marez, 42, Butte, Mont.

Ashley R. Fry, 31, Cornell, Austin K. Fry, 28, Sheldon.

Heather L. Willick, 46, Jim Falls, Richard L. Willick, 48, Chippewa Falls.

Jordan T. Bowe, 28, Natasha L. Bowe, 26, both of Stanley.

Sara B. Berg, 38, Elk Mound, Damien D. Berg, 37, Chippewa Falls.

Taylor Byrd, 30, New Richmond, Chelsi M. Byrd, 32, Stanley.

Eau Claire County

Alex V. Christian, no age listed, Katie R. Christian, no age listed, both of Eau Claire.

Brandon T. Orcholski, 27, Clarissa R. Orcholski, 28, both of Eau Claire.

Joseph R. Button II, 32, Milwaukee, Andrew W. Smith, no age listed, Vancouver, Wash.

LeAnne M. Moehle, 42, Menomonie, Christopher P. Moehle, 52, Eau Claire.

Robert C. Thomas, 69, Wheeler, Diane D. Thomas, 62, Eau Claire.

Shawn Fleener, 40, Eau Claire, Jamie L. Fleener, 37, Mondovi.

