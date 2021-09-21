MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that the cities of Ladysmith and Greenwood are applicants for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program.
The proposed Ladysmith project, intended to address deficiencies in its public drinking water and wastewater systems, would include replacing existing water system components and roadway components on parts of Lindoo, Summit and 10th avenues.
The proposed Greenwood project, to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system, focuses on the installation of a second transmission main to improve the water distribution system in the city.
The SDWLP has determined that neither project will result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the projects.
The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding the decisions and the potential environmental impacts of the projects to: Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2, 101 S Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, or to contact Olson at 608-234-2238 or Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov.
Comments on the Ladysmith project are due by Oct. 4, while Greenwood comments are due by Sept. 29.