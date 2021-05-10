MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday the city of Thorp is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system.
The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout Thorp.
The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of the project by May 24 to: Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707. People also may call 608-234-2238 or email Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov.
Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process.