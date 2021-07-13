MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has launched a web page and informational resources for residents in St. Croix County affected by private drinking water wells contaminated with trichloroethylene (TCE), a volatile organic compound.
The new St. Croix special well casing depth area web page includes information on public meetings, background on the source of the contamination and related health guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. It can be found at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/drinkingwater/stcroix-swcda.html.
The TCE contamination affects residents in the towns of Warren and Hudson, specifically those who live within the St. Croix Special Well Casing Area. The DNR established the area in July 1991 to protect residents from drinking contaminated groundwater.
Contamination from three nearby sources caused the groundwater to become contaminated with TCE, a solvent often used in industrial processes that may be discharged to the environment from unintentional releases or improper disposal of industrial wastes at landfills.
The DNR is evaluating water quality data, working to define the extent and magnitude of the contamination and exploring potential funding options.
More information also is available by emailing the DNR at DNRStCroixSWCDA@wisconsin.gov.