State wildlife experts will hold a public meeting on Wednesday evening in Menomonie to discuss the recent discovery of wild deer infected with chronic wasting disease in Dunn County.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Parkway.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Conservation Congress are hosting the meeting. After an informational session, DNR staff will meet with the county's Deer Advisory Council for preliminary discussions on CWD sampling strategies.