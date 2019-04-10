One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Dunn County town of Menomonie.
According to the Dunn County sheriff's office:
Just after 10 a.m., authorities were sent to the 4500 block of 380th Avenue for a vehicle that was found on its side.
The subsequent investigation showed the driver of the westbound SUV failed to negotiate the corner on 380th Avenue, left the roadway and struck a large tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation shows speed was a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County sheriff’s office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
No further information will be released at this time pending notification of family members.