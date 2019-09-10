A search warrant on Sept. 4 resulted in the seizure of nearly 1½ pounds of methamphetamine — the largest meth bust in Dunn County history, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
In addition to the meth, about $20,000 and two firearm were seized during a search last week in Menomonie, Sheriff Kevin Bygd said.
One of the firearms has been confirmed as stolen, Bygd said. As a result of the search, one adult has been taken into custody.
The Sheriff's Office collaborated with the West Central Drug Task Force to execute the search.