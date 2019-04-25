Unused or expired prescription drugs can be safely disposed of today at collection events in the Eau Claire area.
Marshfield Clinic's Eau Claire Center, 2116 Craig Road, and the Altoona Police Department, 1904 Spooner Ave., will both be accepting excess medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is part of the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back event, which is intended to keep opioids and other drugs out of the hands of those who shouldn't have them. Safe disposal of medication also prevents environmental contamination that can happen when drugs are washed down the drain or flushed in a toilet.
Last year Eau Claire County drug disposal sites received more than 1,500 pounds of unused prescription drugs during the one-day event, according to an Eau Claire City-County Health Department news release.
Disposal is free and anonymous with no questions asked of those who bring medication to the drop-off sites.
Many local law enforcement offices accept excess medication for disposal throughout the year during regular office hours. Some medical clinics and pharmacies also offer the service.
For more information, go to doseofrealitywi.gov.