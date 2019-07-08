The Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council will hold a Monday, July 29, forum on evolving drug trends and mental health issues in Dunn County, the CJCC announced Monday.
The forum is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boyceville Community Center, 1233 Charlotte St.
Panel participants will also discuss current and future efforts to address drug use and mental health issues in the area.
Attendees can bring and submit questions for the panel.
Panelists will be Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, Dunn County Human Services Director Kris Korpela and Dunn County Judge James Peterson.
“Dunn County CJCC feels it is important to engage with the community on ongoing smart justice efforts to reduce crime and increase community safety through evidence-based decision making and focusing on what is effective grounded in science and research," said CJCC Coordinator Sara Benedict. "These forums offer a great opportunity to foster that engagement."
Another forum with a similar focus is planned for Menomonie in late September, according to the CJCC.