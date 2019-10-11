ELK MOUND — Dunn County authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a gas station Friday afternoon.
At 12:56 p.m., the Dunn County Communication Center received a call of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the U-Fuel located at N5698 850th St. adjacent to the Exit 52 Interstate 94 and U.S. 12 interchange.
Dunn County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded and were conducting a search and investigation. The victim indicated a male with a silver handgun and blue bandana over his face demanded money before leaving southbound on foot.
The Sheriff's Office is sharing the suspect's photo captured on video surveillance at a nearby business. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or make an anonymous report at dunncocrimestoppers.com.