The state Department of Transportation is scheduled to start a bridge replacement project April 6 at the Eau Galle River bridge on Highway 72, about two miles east of Elmwood in Dunn County.
The DOT said proposed improvements include removing the existing steel deck girder bridge and replacing it with a new concrete deck girder bridge.
The project also will include improvements to the bridge approach grading, signing and pavement marking.
Lunda Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the $1.9 million project.
Eighty percent of the project will be paid with federal transportation funds. The remaining 20 percent will be paid with state transportation funds.
During construction, Highway 72 will be impassable and detoured from Elmwood to Downsville using Highways 128, 29 and 25.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 31.