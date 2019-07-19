A public involvement meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road to gather community input on a proposed improvement project along U.S. 12.
The meeting is also aimed at familiarizing the public with the purpose and need for the project, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.
The proposed project involves the replacement of Wilson Creek Tributary culvert on U.S. 12, about 1/10 mile north of I-94.
Traffic will be detoured while the culvert is built. The detour route is about 29 miles in length and will utilize I-94 and WIS 128.
WisDOT representatives will share information about the project, discuss the proposed improvements and address public concerns at the meeting.
The public involvement meeting will be wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance can contact Tyler Rongstad at (715) 461-0372 via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711).