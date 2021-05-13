ELK MOUND -- The park and ride parking lot off the Interstate 94/U.S. 12/Highway 29 interchange northwest of Elk Mound in Dunn County will be closed for paving from Monday to Friday, May 21.
Vehicles in the lot must be removed by 12:01 a.m. Monday or they will be towed.
The following lots nearest to the Dunn County lot are open:
Eau Claire County: I-94/U.S. 12/Highway 312 interchange at exit 59.
St. Croix County: I-94/U.S. 63 interchange at exit 19.
The Dunn County park and ride parking lot project off I-94 exit 52 is part of a $3.1 million resurfacing project on U.S. 12/Highway 29 between I-94 in the town of Elk Mound and Highway B in the town of Red Cedar. In addition to paving the lot, median work west of the park and ride remains. Both are expected to be completed by the end of the month.
For more information about WisDOT’s park and ride lots, go to tinyurl.com/7kept7uc.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region follow on Twitter at @WisDOTnorthwest or visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/.