MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has proposed issuing a permit for the incidental taking of a rare fish and turtle, which may result from the Cedar Falls Spillway modification project in Dunn County.
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species' overall population at risk.
Xcel Energy plans to modify the Cedar Falls hydroelectric dam spillway. The proposed modifications consist of constructing a reinforced concrete spillway with new gates and a reinforced concrete stilling basin.
The project is located on the Red Cedar River just north of Menomonie. It is anticipated that the modifications could be constructed over three years with five sub-phases that are dependent on the project's ability to pass river flows at different times of the year.
The presence of the state-threatened redfin shiner and the state-threatened wood turtle is confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the death of some fish and turtles.
The DNR concludes that the proposed project is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which they are a part of or the habitat that is critical to their existence.
Conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the threatened species will be incorporated into the proposed permit. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the redfin shiner and wood turtle are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR conservation biologist Stacy Rowe at 608-228-9796 or stacy.rowe@wisconsin.gov.
The public is encouraged to submit verbal comments to Rowe regarding project-related impacts to the redfin shiner and/or wood turtle or written comments by May 26 to: Department of Natural Resources, c/o Stacy Rowe, 101 S. Webster St., Madison, WI 53707.