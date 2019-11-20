The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is continuing its search for a missing Dunn County woman.
Robynn Bridges was last seen the morning of Nov. 12, according to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
The sheriff's office on Wednesday was searching her last known location aerially and with K-9 units. Bridges' car was located along the Chippewa River in the town of Spring Brook, Bygd said.
Authorities are asking associates of Bridges to contact investigator Jack Mack if they have heard from or seen Bridges recently. Mack can be reached at 715-231-2922 or jmack@co.dunn.wi.us.
Anyone with any information can call the sheriff's office's non-emergency number at 715-232-1348.