A man and woman face several felony drug charges for selling methamphetamine from a house on Eau Claire's west side.
Paul K. Strasser, 38, was charged Thursday for meth delivery, methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, as well as bail jumping.
Charged last month and facing fewer, less severe charges was Cassandra M. Ottinger, 29, who is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
The West Central Drug Task Force used an informant to make controlled buys of meth from Strasser twice in June and once in July.
On July 24, police executed a search warrant at 2428 Sunset Drive, where both Strasser and Ottinger lived. Officers found a 10-month-old infant in the living room and located the two adults in a bedroom.
Found in the bedroom were glass jars with small amounts of meth and marijuana, as well as digital scales and two pipes used to smoke meth. Officers noted the adults' bedroom was only 10 feet from the baby's nursery.
Strasser admitted to police that he's a meth user and sold drugs to support his habit. Ottinger also admitted to using marijuana, pain pills and meth.
Of the 11 charges Strasser is facing, the most severe is for delivering more than 3 grams of meth — he's accused of this on two occasions — which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for each offense. He is also being prosecuted as a repeat offender, which brings the possibility of more prison time.
Three of the charges that Ottinger faces carry a maximum sentence of 3½ years in prison.